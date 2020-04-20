Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Television actor Surbhi Chandna has taken it upon herself to raise the temperatures on social media. After glamming up for a dance party with her sister, the actor has now treated her fans with a sultry photoshoot in which she can be seen posing with her sister Pranavi Chandna. The photos feature the telly star dressed in a golden jumpsuit. She teamed her outfit with a full face of makeup and messy hair. Pranavi, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a denim dress.
As the duo pose for the camera, it seems like they are about to hit the club. Even though they cannot do that, they can atleast click ravishing pictures and take the social media by a storm. Moreover, Surbhi Chandna has also shared a photo of the look on her Instagram feed in which she can be seen looking right into the camera. Garnering more than 1 lakh likes in no time, the photo has not just impressed the fans but also celebrities like Aashka Goradia, Tejasswi Prakash, Pallavi Gupta and more.
During her time in quarantine, Surbhi Chandna has been making the most out of her time. From cooking, cleaning, working out, singing with her mother to glamming up for no reason, she is surely having a lot of fun.
On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna was recently seen in Sanjivani, which wrapped before the lockdown was announced. She is yet to reveal her next project.
So this is my way to just lift my mood up when you let the Earth Heal and do your duties right by STAYING AT HOME And Staying Safe .. Being an Actor there is no doubt i miss going on Sets – getting ready – learn my lines – and face my LOVE i.e Camera — here decided to do a lil dress up with the Big Sis and danced to release that stress which is nothing compared to what the world is dealing with.. Be Gentle – LOCKDOWN Ke Niyemo Ka Palan Kare aur Doori Banaye Rakhe – Social Distancing #bekind #behuman #weareinthistogether @dramaqueenpranavichandna
I know a lot of us still are not understanding the seriousness of what all of us are going through that does include me sometimes too.. itching to go out , miss those coffee dates , miss maybe partying or eating out at restaurants.. NO Nothing is important but our lives and of those around us.. be kind be there for one another and don’t forget the ones that are not as privileged as you are.. And Find Happiness in what you have like i just did by having my ME time sipping on Hot Water Turmeric to go with my current favourite show with the clean air hitting my face #beinthemoment #stayhome #staysafe #datetime Shot By – @sanjaidhiver
Planking Away Courtesy @raishrutirai @wilson_theleanmachine My Lovely Evenings are now dedicated to @change.thenewyou Home Workout Sessions.. thanks for Curating the workouts that includes different props i never imagined could have been used .. this is not the full video but i was Dead by the end of the plank 🥵
