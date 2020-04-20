Coronavirus Lockdown: Television actor Surbhi Chandna is amping up the temperature on social media with her latest photoshoot. In the photoshoot, she is joined by none other than her sister. Take a look-

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Television actor Surbhi Chandna has taken it upon herself to raise the temperatures on social media. After glamming up for a dance party with her sister, the actor has now treated her fans with a sultry photoshoot in which she can be seen posing with her sister Pranavi Chandna. The photos feature the telly star dressed in a golden jumpsuit. She teamed her outfit with a full face of makeup and messy hair. Pranavi, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a denim dress.

As the duo pose for the camera, it seems like they are about to hit the club. Even though they cannot do that, they can atleast click ravishing pictures and take the social media by a storm. Moreover, Surbhi Chandna has also shared a photo of the look on her Instagram feed in which she can be seen looking right into the camera. Garnering more than 1 lakh likes in no time, the photo has not just impressed the fans but also celebrities like Aashka Goradia, Tejasswi Prakash, Pallavi Gupta and more.

During her time in quarantine, Surbhi Chandna has been making the most out of her time. From cooking, cleaning, working out, singing with her mother to glamming up for no reason, she is surely having a lot of fun.

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna was recently seen in Sanjivani, which wrapped before the lockdown was announced. She is yet to reveal her next project.

