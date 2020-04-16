Coronavirus lockdown: Television actor Surbhi Chandna has shared a fun post on her Instagram account. In the post, Surbhi Chandna can be seen glamming up for a dance party with elder sister at home. Take a look-

What to do when you want to party amidst a lockdown? Take tips from Surbhi Chandna. Standing out as one of the television actors who has been making the most of her time during the nationwide lockdown, Surbhi Chandna has kept her fans glued to her social media accounts. From cooking, cleaning, exploring her hidden talents, working out at home to coming up with interesting ways to keep herself busy, Surbhi has made sure to come up with 101 ways to survive lockdown.

In her latest post on Instagram, Surbhi Chandna has shared what to do when one wants to party amid a lockdown and it is making noise for all the right reasons. The actor has shared a fun and goofy video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen glamming-up at home. As she applies makeup in front of her vanity, her sister is styling her hair.

While one must be thinking where is Surbhi going amidst a lockdown, she clarified in the caption that she did a little dress up at home with her elder sister to dance and release all the stress. Surbhi wrote in the caption that this is her way to lift her mood while the earth is healing itself. The actor expressed that she misses going on sets, getting ready, learn her lines and face the camera but all the stress is nothing compared to what the world is going through right now.

Advocating social distancing, Surbhi Chandna further asked everyone to be gentle and follow the norms of lockdown. On the work front, Surbhi Chandna was recently seen in Star Plus’s show Sanjivani, which has now gone off air due to low TRP ratings.

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna is spending her time in quarantine:

