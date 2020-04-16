What to do when you want to party amidst a lockdown? Take tips from Surbhi Chandna. Standing out as one of the television actors who has been making the most of her time during the nationwide lockdown, Surbhi Chandna has kept her fans glued to her social media accounts. From cooking, cleaning, exploring her hidden talents, working out at home to coming up with interesting ways to keep herself busy, Surbhi has made sure to come up with 101 ways to survive lockdown.
In her latest post on Instagram, Surbhi Chandna has shared what to do when one wants to party amid a lockdown and it is making noise for all the right reasons. The actor has shared a fun and goofy video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen glamming-up at home. As she applies makeup in front of her vanity, her sister is styling her hair.
While one must be thinking where is Surbhi going amidst a lockdown, she clarified in the caption that she did a little dress up at home with her elder sister to dance and release all the stress. Surbhi wrote in the caption that this is her way to lift her mood while the earth is healing itself. The actor expressed that she misses going on sets, getting ready, learn her lines and face the camera but all the stress is nothing compared to what the world is going through right now.
View this post on Instagram
So this is my way to just lift my mood up when you let the Earth Heal and do your duties right by STAYING AT HOME And Staying Safe .. Being an Actor there is no doubt i miss going on Sets – getting ready – learn my lines – and face my LOVE i.e Camera — here decided to do a lil dress up with the Big Sis and danced to release that stress which is nothing compared to what the world is dealing with.. Be Gentle – LOCKDOWN Ke Niyemo Ka Palan Kare aur Doori Banaye Rakhe – Social Distancing #bekind #behuman #weareinthistogether @dramaqueenpranavichandna
Advocating social distancing, Surbhi Chandna further asked everyone to be gentle and follow the norms of lockdown. On the work front, Surbhi Chandna was recently seen in Star Plus’s show Sanjivani, which has now gone off air due to low TRP ratings.
Take a look at Surbhi Chandna is spending her time in quarantine:
View this post on Instagram
I know a lot of us still are not understanding the seriousness of what all of us are going through that does include me sometimes too.. itching to go out , miss those coffee dates , miss maybe partying or eating out at restaurants.. NO Nothing is important but our lives and of those around us.. be kind be there for one another and don’t forget the ones that are not as privileged as you are.. And Find Happiness in what you have like i just did by having my ME time sipping on Hot Water Turmeric to go with my current favourite show with the clean air hitting my face #beinthemoment #stayhome #staysafe #datetime Shot By – @sanjaidhiver
View this post on Instagram
Planking Away Courtesy @raishrutirai @wilson_theleanmachine My Lovely Evenings are now dedicated to @change.thenewyou Home Workout Sessions.. thanks for Curating the workouts that includes different props i never imagined could have been used .. this is not the full video but i was Dead by the end of the plank 🥵
View this post on Instagram
@arjunbijlani Jun tujhe to main chodungi nahi .. Chole Poori Craving Happened then extra pounds happened then Workout will happen but for now let our #earth heal is what i strongly believe and find happiness in every second of whats coming our way.. hope and pray this calms down soon #weareinthistogether @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 @vikaaskalantri @priyankavikaaskalantri @mohitmalik1113 @additemalik batao AAJ KHANE MAIN KYA HAI Now going back to polishing my skills for my next role #hellobai and cannot forget immense respect for all the househelps all over 🙏 menu – chole poori- onions nimbu – gajar mirchi lasan ka achaar – meethi lassi – AUR LAG GAYI WAAT
View this post on Instagram
This woman is my superwoman Tried jamming with her and the little decent singing skills I possess comes from mother india shash @shashi_cp Forgetting all the worries and just being in the moment is what I enjoyed the most here ♥️ #stayhome #staysafe #weareinthistogether Batao aap sab iss waqt ke saath kya kuch kar rahe hai ?
View this post on Instagram
South -indian food is my Life and here shash is making my favourite on my request and i plan to surprise her .. help her while she makes those soft fluffy idlis from her home-made batter.. these times will always be special since i am doing something I haven’t in a very long time.. spending this beautiful moment with my amo @shashi_cp She’s usually struggling almost everyday making all my fav healthy food to ensure i am fed well at work or post shoot and now is the time to make it special for the fam #letsmakethemostofit #timewithfamily Shot by – my talented dadu @chandnacp
