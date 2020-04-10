Surbhi Jyoti gets Nostalgic when she got to know that her debut show is going to be re-run on Zee TV. After listening to this, she did not take a minute and called her co-actor Karan Singh Grover from Qubool Hai.

Surbhi Jyoti gets Nostalgic when she got to know that her debut show is going to be re-run on Zee TV. After listening to this, she did not take a minute and called her co-actor Karan Singh Grover from Qubool Hai. She got nostalgic and shared the feeling with him. Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover were indeed hit couples and people loved them a lot.

It was Surbhi Jyoti’s starting to come into the limelight after that she did not turn back and did not stop. She gave back to back hits and also worked in the series on the digital platform at the time when people did not even start it. She has been featured in Voot Originals Tanhai, alongside Barun Sobti. The couple also did great together and people also loved then together.

After that, she has been seen in the most lovable series of television and one of the most successful series Naagin 3. After Mouni Roy it was very difficult for her to keep the hype of the show but she did not disappoint the fans and performed the supernatural show so well. Bella was everyone’s favourite character During the telecast of the show.

Well, these are the most talked shows of Surbhi Jyoti, she was last seen in Starplus show, Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka. She performed the dual role in the show, one of her characters was negative and it named Laila. And she was clone to the Laila but the second character was pure and helpful named Chandani. Well, all the actors are getting nostalgic these days who belong to such iconic shows.

