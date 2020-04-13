Coronavirus lockdown: After Tanmay Vekaria, Sakshi Tanwar, and Shivin Narang, Ankita Lokhande, now Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sonalika Joshi's building has had been sealed by BMC. Howbeit, as the residents living in it, have completed their 14 days quarantine, BMC has unsealed the building.

Coronavirus lockdown: Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with the total coronavirus positive case of 1,619 with the death toll at 149. The numbers are staggering and rapidly increasing. Meanwhile, actor Ankita Lokhande, Tanmay Vekaria, Sakshi Tanwar, and Shivin Narang’s building has been sealed by the authorities as few residents were tested positive of COVID- 19.

Another case came to light, as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sonalika Joshi’s aka Madhavi’s building was sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as two resident was found infected by the deadly virus.

In conversation to a leading website: Sonalika said, that 2 cases were found in her building but now both are recovered and the building has now unsealed, and also all residents have completed their 14 days quarantine too. Currently, all are safe and now people can go out to purchase essential items.

Meanwhile, another star from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Tanmay Vekaria went on a 14 days self-isolation, as his vegetable vendor was found infected. The actor said, as a responsible citizen he should follow the government directives, as this can keep his family safe.

He had also stated, that last time when he went out to buy essential goods, he followed all the precautionary measures, like wash each pack, his clothes which he wore, and after that, he took a hot shower, but taking no risk, he went on a self-quarantine.

The actor also thanked BMC for helping them in their problem, as any senior whose medicine exhaust, the authority prepares a list for all the building people and bring that thing for them.

