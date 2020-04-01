Tusshar Kapoor has shared his son's video where he was asking his son about coronavirus. Tusshar's son Laksshay Kapoor also urges people to stay home, watch the video here.

Coronavirus lockdown: Amid coronavirus, outbreak celebrities are trying to spread awareness and urging their fans to stay home, but their kids and other family members are also coming out to make people understand the need for a lockdown. Recently, Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshay’s video went viral where his son was urging people to stay home.

In the video, Tusshar was asking his son why there were at the home and not going outside. To his father’s question, Laksshay innocently replied, due to coronavirus they are not going outside. Tusshar Kapoor then asked his son if he wanted to say something to everyone. Then Laksshay appealed everyone to stay home so that they can keep their family safe. This video of Tusshar Kapoor sons is an example of perfect parenting. Being a single parent Tusshar Kapoor seemed to be happy and confident.

He always maintains a connection with his child and always posted his cute videos. But this inspiring video is best out of all. The way Tusshar is treating his son, everyone should make their kids understand what is going on. Apart from Tusshar Kapoor, famous director Karan Johar also asked his son about Coronavirus. Where his son demanded to play and did not pay attention to his father. It’s a fun video but such parenting is very important and these single fathers are really happy. A lot more pictures and videos are coming from your favourite stars. To know more about them, stay tuned to NewsX.

