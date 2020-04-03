Coronavirus lockdown: Uri actor Vicky Kaushal is currently busy cleaning his home. The actor posted a video, where he was seen cleaning fans of his house. In the video, Vicky can be seen singing Jiska Ladka Lamba...Stool Ka Kya Kaam Hai... song. Watch the hilarious yet cute video here.

Coronavirus lockdown: Bollywood celebs are setting perfect examples on how to utilise self-quarantine in the most efficient way. While some are honing their cooking skills, actor Vicky Kaushal is busy helping his mother in household work.

Earlier this morning Vicky posted a video where he was seen cleaning fans of his house, howbeit the amazing part in this cleaning spree was, his fans felt that he was standing on a stool, but he was certainly not. In the video, he was singing popular Amitabh Bachchan’s song with his own twist, Jiska Ladka Lamba…Stool Ka Kya Kaam Hai…

Within no time, the video stormed the internet with 8 lakh views. His fans went gaga over him and flooded the comment section with love. A user wrote: feels like Diwali is near and Vicky is marriage material. Another user wrote: You’re to be wife will be the lucky one.

Check the post here:

Meanwhile, Arun Kapoor who loves to take a dig at his friends’ posted a comment, which reads: You are getting way to personal with your fans. Earlier this week, Vicky posted an adorable photograph with his mother, where the two were seen smiling ear to ear and observing the sunset.

Check the post here:

On the professional front, the actor is doing quite well as recently he has won the National Film Award for Uri: The Surgical Strike in the Best Actor category. For the year 2021, she is all set for his upcoming film, title Sardar Udham Singh helmed by Shoojit Sircar.

