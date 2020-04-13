Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal has been seen spending time with Sonakshi Sinha and Paparazzi caught them since then the couple was under rumours and have been said that they are dating each other.

Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal has been seen spending time with Sonakshi Sinha and Paparazzi caught them since then the couple was under rumours and have been said that they are dating each other. Whereas a number of times Sonakshi cleared the air and said that she not dating anyone and she is happily single. But we have never seen Zaheer Iqbal commenting on this.

Sonakshi Sinha earlier said that she is planning to get married but does not get any perfect match yet. She told this to her fans in a recent live chat. But Zaheer said that he has been a good friend to Sonakshi and after the film, they become very close friends. They share a good bond together but dating never happened among them. He said that he got the news from Google itself and till then he has no idea about it. Zaheer said that it made him even more uncomfortable to talk to Sonakshi as it became very awkward to deal with it.

But she called with full confidence and we talked nicely. She said why we don’t know about it. Why we don’t know who we are dating and it turned out to be a fun conversation. It has never happened and their bond becomes stronger after the confusion. Talking about Sonakshi Sinha, she got trolled once again after there telecast of Ramayan, people said that now she will be getting the right information about the history. For more details stay tuned.

