Coronavirus Maharashtra cases: Coronapositive cases have been increasing rapidly as its human to human transmission disease. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Tanmay Vekaria confirms the news, that his vegetable vendor tests positive of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Maharashtra cases: Maharastra is the worst-hit state in India, with the total coronavirus positive cases of 1,276, while the death toll rose to 110. Bollywood is also affected by the virus as earlier this week, Chennai Express producer Karim Morani with his daughter tested positive of COVID- 19. Now Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria’s building has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as three fellow residents tested positive.

However, now his vegetable vendor has also infected with the deadly virus, after knowing this, Tanmay went in for 14 days self- isolation. Talking to a leading website, the actor confirmed the news and said, yes! The news is true, he is scared after knowing this, as earlier he made the purchase from him.

Though he was not in direct contact with the vegetable vendor, as building’s security guard brought it from the doors. Howbeit, as a responsible citizen of India, he will follow up a 14 days self- isolation, Tanmay said.

The actor further said, last time when he stepped out from the house, he took care of all the precautions–after coming back he took a shower and thoroughly washed all vegetables, etc. But cant take chance and put the family at risk. Currently, entire building has been quarantined for 14 days, no can step outside from it, if in case any essential exhaust then security guard brings that.

Applauding BMC, the actor said, all praise to them for the work they are doing. They are extremely helpful, they sanitized the whole building, even they bring essentials for the people living in the building.

