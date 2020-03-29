Coronavirus outbreak: Its time to save the nation and save the lives of people, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged its people to contribute Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund. Now actor Rajkummar Rao announced to donate to PM CARES & CM Relief fund.

Coronavirus outbreak: As the country entered the third phase of a novel coronavirus, infected cases have been rising rapidly. So, to fight against COVID-19, the whole nation has joined hands to win the battle against it.

Recently Bollywood’s prominent personalities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Randeep Hooda, Bhushan Kumar had announced to donate to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund.

Now actor Rajkummar Rao on Sunday tweeted that he will also contribute in the fund, and wrote: Its time to help the government and stand together to fight against coronavirus. He is donating to the PM CARES & CM Relief fund for COVID-19, to feed families in need. Rao also urged people to support the country in whatever way possible and wrote, our Nation needs us. Jai Hind.

It’s time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I’ve done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind🇮🇳❤️ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 29, 2020

Twitterati within no time appreciated his contribution and showered love upon him. A user wrote: No figures have been mention, it seems like don’t want to compete with numbers, while another user wrote: Its an ideal way of charity, its pure care with no show-off. Revealing the charity amount publicly is not good. Proud of you Raj Kumar Rao.

No figures? Seems you donna wanna compete with numbers — The Political Satire (@politikalsatire) March 29, 2020

While some praised the initiative taken by the Government and wrote: We truly appreciate all the efforts done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sir. People its the right time to help our country as the nation wants us.

We truly appreciate all your efforts Modi Sir.

And dear people – to be helped we need to help him in all the manner we can. 🙏🏻🇮🇳 a small message throwback my poem please read sir, would be an honour for me @RajkummarRao @SirPareshRawal @TheAaryanKartik @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/iLGOODAtJW — Jaya Sharma (@Dr_Jaya_Sharma) March 29, 2020

Talking about the current scenario of COVID-19 cases in India, it has now crossed 1000 mark with 24 new cases, while the death toll has increased to 27. Till now 96 patients have been cured/discharged. Howbeit Maharashtra is the severely hit state with 203 cases.

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 1024 in India (including 901 active cases, 96 cured/discharged/migrated people and 27 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/ACfXl8xRNq — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

Sanitisation drive being conducted in various parts of the city, to control the spread of #COVID19: Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/ey3o438DQz — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

