Coronavirus outbreak: TV czarina and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor announced to donate Rs 2.5 cr for the welfare of Balaji production’s co-workers. Within no time, tweeple showered love upon her and called her shero. Check the post here

Coronavirus outbreak: TV czarina and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor is winning hearts on social media for making a donation of Rs 2.5 cr for the welfare of the production house’s co-workers. Earlier today, Ekta shared a note which reads: The impact of the COVID-19 crisis is huge, so it’s her responsibility to take care of the daily wage workers who have had been working within Balaji Telefilms.

Due to the unprecedented situation, shooting in Bollywood has been put on hold for a while which is heavily affecting the daily wage workers who had been doing jobs on sets to support their family. Thus, announcing her one year salary–Rs 2.5 crore for the breadwinners.

Within no time, Twitterati showered love upon her and called her lady with a golden heart. A user wrote: more power to superwomen, love her for what she is doing. While, another user wrote: Ekta is a true leader, she has a golden heart, huge respect.

Social media users couldn’t stop lauding the great deed, a user wrote: She is inspiring others to do the same. Keep smiling and keep inspiring. While others called it the act of humanity.

Check the post here:

Indeed its an act of kindness, as this is high time we all should come together and do our bit in the fight against coronavirus. Ekta also requested people not to step outside their homes, as it is the only way to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Read the social media reactions here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App