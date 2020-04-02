Coronavirus outbreak: After Mohsin Khan, it seems Television actor Shaheer Sheikh is also following the same path of shooting at home during this lockdown. Read the details here—

Coronavirus outbreak: Coronavirus is currently the biggest concern of the entire country. Though the government is taking all the necessary measures and is giving guidelines for the public to stay home and has closed all the schools, colleges, malls, and offices, still the number of COVID-19 cases in India is increasing. From the time, Modi announced 21 days lockdown, the entire country is shut and the celebrities are also urging people to abide by the rules given by the government.

Moreover, from the last 10 days, the entertainment industry is also shut due to this outbreak. Further, the celebrities are also sharing entertaining videos on Instagram about how are they spending this lockdown at homes. Recently, there were reports that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan is shooting at home for his show. Reports revealed that Mohsin Khan’s brother was helping him shoot some scenes because the makers wanted to come up with fresh episodes.

As per the recent development, after Mohsin Khan, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh is also shooting for some of the scenes at home. Moreover, the actor himself also confirmed about the same news to a media portal and revealed that he is shooting for some important scenes.

Talking about Shaheer Sheikh’s show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, it is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and also ranks high in terms of TRP. The show features Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora and captures attention due to its interesting storyline and sharp twists and turns.

