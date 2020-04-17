Coronavirus outbreak: It seems that using TikTok has become more like a trend than actually enjoying or using your creativity. While the entire country is under lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak and people are not getting ways to get themselves entertained, people including Bollywood celebrities are using TikTok to pass time and enjoy. Further, many are also using it to promote his or her projects amongst the youth. Recently, Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon shared his opinions on the same subject and posted it on his Instagram account.

Kushal Tandon revealed that when the entire world is suffering from the virus just because of China, Indians are still using their apps in order to get entertained and are giving them the revenue. He added that though China made the app for the people who don’t have much work, in India everyone is on TikTok. He further quoted that he is very proud that he has never used this shit like TikTok and demanded a ban on the app.

While everyone is welcome to share their opinions, on the contrary, Divyanka Tripathi’s husband Vivek Dahiya also opened up on the same subject quoting that banning TikTok is not at all related to coronavirus. In his opinion piece, Vivek also quoted that even the mobile phones that you are using are also made in China, so should we also ban that.

On the work front, Kushal Tandon was last seen in web series Hum – I’m Because of Us which was backed by Ekta Kapoor with costar Ridhima Pandit and Karishma Sharma. Further, he also garnered limelight for appearing in romantic thriller television series Beyhadhn with Jennifer Winget.

