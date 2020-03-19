Coronavirus outbreak: Reports reveal that the channel will soon replace Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Bigg Boss 13. Read the complete details here—

Coronavirus outbreak: This will not be wrong to say that this season of Bigg Boss has not just created history, the contestants have made a special place in the hearts of the audience and are currently performing quite well in their professional lives. From Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s cute chemistry, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s friendship dose to Asim Riaz’s proposal to Himanshi Khurrana, Bigg Boss season 13 emerged among the top entertaining shows of the year.

Though, the show got concluded, the fever of Bigg Boss is still on its peak among its fans. Now, the good news for all BB 13 fans is that Bigg Boss 13 is returning. Yes, you read it right. If these reports are to be believed since the time, channel has called off Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge due to Coronavirus outbreak, there are reports that the channel is keen to return back with the old episodes of Bigg Boss 13.

In order to take all the precautions during this coronavirus pandemic, all the shootings of films, movies, Tv shows, and web shows have been stopped till March 31. Though the shootings are shut, the producers and the makers want to entertain the audience sitting at homes, especially during this social distancing time.

Now it will be interesting to see will the idea of the channel of again telecasting the old episodes of Bigg Boss 13 becomes successful in entertaining the audience during quarantine time. Can in real Bigg Boss 13 will temporarily help the viewers to get entertained.

