Coronavirus Outbreak has taken a hike in the last 36 hours in the country but the Bollywood, Tollywood and other industry celebrities have contributed to PM cares and state funds to fight against coronavirus.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Nayanthara who has a big name in Tollywood also seen taken interests on intellectual talks and always tried to motivate people by her roles. She is one of the most popular actresses over there and has worked with almost all Tollywood King’s. Last she has been seen with the megastar Rajinikanth in box office successful film Darbar. It was one of the most awaited films of Rajinikanth because the fans wanted him to get back one number one at the box office collection.

Nayanthara has not just seen in the action sequences in Darbar she has also done such that makes a huge change in the Tollywood industry. Well, Nayantharav was born in Karnatak a hence a better Malayali actor but she hasn’t left Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, Sandalwood untouched with outstanding performances. Nayanthara’s Bigil was the most successful film on Tollywood screens. The film has earned more than Rs crore just in India and it was only released in Tamil.

Due to coronavirus, everyone has quarantined and has nothing to do. But the stars are still motivating the fans and they are contributing to public funds so that poor will not sleep hungry. Nayanthara also continued to help the NGOs state government and other organizations. Many other celebrities like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan have donated huge amounts to the FEFSI. There are so many actors from Bollywood who have taken a pledge to stand with PM and will contribute to the PM Cares fund.

