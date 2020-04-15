Coronavirus Outbreak: Divyanka Tripathi's husband Vivek Dahiya through his Instagram post urges people to spread positivity in the time of coronavirus. Check the post here.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Bollywood and TV celebs are playing an active role in creating awareness related to deadly COVID-19. Through video and social media posts, the actors are urging people to stay indoors and do their bit as a responsible citizen.

Divyanka Tripathi’s husband Vivek Dahiya shared a long note about the current scenario, India is facing. In an open letter, Vivek wrote, its the opportunity to develop bonds within self and with dear ones. The virus sees no border and can infect anyone. People all around the world are confined to their homes, and yet some are choosing the negative side of every matter.

The question is floating on the internet that, should we ban using app originated from china. So, for those who think in this way, here’s a suggestion — the phone we are using to put our viewpoint socially, it’s also assembled in China, it reads.

Check the post here:

Thus, all are interconnected and independent in this global marketplace. If one country is a consumer other is a supplier, things go vice-versa. Under this unprecedented situation, social media is a great platform to spread the message of solidarity unity. Vivek further wrote: he uses this app to entertaining his fans and family, currently all should work on a single goal of prosperity which is world free from COVID-19, Vivek further wrote.

Talking about Divyanka and Vivek’s quarantine, the duo is utilising the period to the fullest, as they post videos and photos cooking, exercising, and reading.

