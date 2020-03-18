Coronavirus outbreak: Due to the increasing positive cases of Coronavirus especially in Maharastra and after the guidelines of the government, the production association has stopped the shootings of all the advertisements, films, Tv shows, and web films till March 31 and are conducting special screening sessions of the cast & crew on the sets for safety purpose.

Recently, as per the reports, Ekta Kapoor has announced about the suspension of all her production and administrative work till further notice. Not just this, she also revealed that to her safety of all her employees, cast and crew are much more important. The official statement also revealed that they are trying best to fulfill all precautionary measures which are issued by the government and will ensure that health comes first.

This statement of Ekta Kapoor of suspending all her production work has come a day after famous Bollywood producer Karan Johar announced about the same. This won’t be wrong to say that producers are trying best to avoid any such health-related hazard.

Not just this, many film bodies like Indian Film & Television Director’s association along with Producers Guild and Indian Cine Employees have also postponed their shooting schedules till March 31. Moreover, many fashion shows, award functions, movie releases and events are also canceled or postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Talking about the total number of cases, in all 126 cases have been reported in India out if which three have already lost their lives due to this virus. One from Karnataka, one from Delhi and another from Mumbai, has fallen prey to this deadly virus.

