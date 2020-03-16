Coronavirus outbreak: Television actors Erica Fernandez and Surbhi Jyoti have supported the decision to stall the shooting of television shows from March 19 to March 31. The decision has been taken in the wake of Coronavirus spread in India.

Coronavirus outbreak: In the wake of COVID-19 spread in India, Indian Motion Picture Producers Association have decided to stall the shooting of films, television serials, web series and other entertainment formats from March 19 to March 31. The official statement shared by the body read that the decision has been taken post the declaration of a medical emergency by Government of India over Coronavirus. After the announcement, television actors Erica Fernandez and Surbhi Jyoti have come out in support of the decision.

Erica Fernandez, who plays Prerna Sharma in Star Plus’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, told a news portal that she is glad this decision is taken. This halt should be regarded as a safety measure than a forced holiday. Health is the first concern when people are working day and night to entertain the audience. Actors don’t get the luxury of taking offs over the weekend, enjoying a public holiday or leaving the sets early when they are sick, so this break will give them the time to really take care of themselves and their health.

Surbhi Jyoti, who has recently entered Star Plus’s show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka as moon princess Leila, shared with the news portal that she is glad the health and safety of actors was kept in mind while taking the decision. Health comes first and everyone should undertake the precautionary measures. The number of Coronavirus cases are only increasing so everyone should stay at home, take care of themselves and not panic. Surbhi also emphasised that one should ensure proper hygiene with or without Coronavirus. It is also advisable to restrict movement during this time.

The total number of Coronavirus cases reported in India have exceeded the count of 100. Amongst which, 13 patients have recovered and 2 have died.

Yavatmal District Collector MD Singh: One more person, with travel history to Dubai, has been tested positive for #coronavirus. With this, total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 38 in #Maharashtra. https://t.co/1zaQS6ixHN pic.twitter.com/7m1JdKEg6d — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope along with Chief Secretary is holding a review meeting with district magistrates via video conferencing https://t.co/axGhftrp4Z — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

