Coronavirus outbreak: Hina Khan is not just a fantastic actor but also an inspiration to many young girls out there. From carving out her own path in the television and film industry with her bold choices to raising her voice on the issues the matter, the actress has certainly proved that she is not among the ones to confine in a box and let it define her. Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Hina has been one of the celebrities to spread awareness and use her social media platforms to fulfill her moral responsibility.
In one of her latest videos, Hina Khan can be seen demonstrating how to wear a mask in a correct manner. She said that she is not an expert but she saw one of the videos shared by a professional and decided to share it with her fanbase. Hina emphasised that a basic surgical mask might protection from splashes and large particle droplets but it does not offer protection from small particles in the air. Hence, she advised to wear a N95 mask and also suggested ways to clean the masks as well as ensure basic hygiene.
The informational video shared by Hina Khan is now taking social media by a storm. Her fans and followers have also thanked her for showing concern and guiding them with the right way to wear a mask. Earlier, Hina Khan had shared her workout routine on social media.
View this post on Instagram
Well I am not an expert but I had a look at one of the videos released by Professionals.. But I did not share that one and decided to create a video whr I personally am demonstrating same steps and safety measures, so that you all can relate to it and follow the right way on how to wear a basic simple surgical mask.. As a responsible citizen I would also like to convey that this basic mask will not provide you with complete safety from the virus.. while this basic surgical mask may be effective in blocking splashes and large particle droplets but it does not filter or block very small particles in the air that may b transmitted by coughing and sneezing..but sadly majority of the people in our country are using this very basic simple surgical mask..Due to scarcity of masks and lack of awareness people are forced to buy these thin layered disposable masks..This is why I though that I shud atleast help them to wear it the right way.. I wud also like to urge people to opt for N95 respirator masks which seals your nose chin and mouth properly and is a bit more safer thn the basic surgical mask..although it’s not easily available, you may also go for a simple thick layered padded cloth mask, and you can reuse it, if washed properly with antiseptic and warm water, and if properly ironed.. I also agree to the fact that no matter how efficient a respirator is, it wont eliminate the exposure entirely🙏 since this virus progressively crawls through the bronchial tubes and affects our lungs, we have to take precautions by washing hands and wear masks when you step out.
On the work front, Hina Khan has charmed her way into audience’s hearts with roles like Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her upcoming projects include Lines, Soulmate, Wish List and The Country Of Blind.
View this post on Instagram
With the Covid-19 outbreak, for precautionary measures, everything around us is shut.. Gymnasiums, pools, Zumba classes, dance classes everything.. but I pledge to take care of my body.. we can workout at home.. we can eat right and inspire people to not give up on thr bodies.. Fall in love with caring for yourself, Body Mind and Spirit.. It’s time to heal, It’s time to #SelfCare …let’s exercise and learn new ways of being #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle
