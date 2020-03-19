Coronavirus outbreak: Hina Khan has shared the right way to wear a mask in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in India. The actor had previously shared her workout routine, which can be done from home.

Coronavirus outbreak: Hina Khan is not just a fantastic actor but also an inspiration to many young girls out there. From carving out her own path in the television and film industry with her bold choices to raising her voice on the issues the matter, the actress has certainly proved that she is not among the ones to confine in a box and let it define her. Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Hina has been one of the celebrities to spread awareness and use her social media platforms to fulfill her moral responsibility.

In one of her latest videos, Hina Khan can be seen demonstrating how to wear a mask in a correct manner. She said that she is not an expert but she saw one of the videos shared by a professional and decided to share it with her fanbase. Hina emphasised that a basic surgical mask might protection from splashes and large particle droplets but it does not offer protection from small particles in the air. Hence, she advised to wear a N95 mask and also suggested ways to clean the masks as well as ensure basic hygiene.

The informational video shared by Hina Khan is now taking social media by a storm. Her fans and followers have also thanked her for showing concern and guiding them with the right way to wear a mask. Earlier, Hina Khan had shared her workout routine on social media.

On the work front, Hina Khan has charmed her way into audience’s hearts with roles like Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her upcoming projects include Lines, Soulmate, Wish List and The Country Of Blind.

