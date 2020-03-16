Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association called a meeting on 15th march in regards to the safety of the entertainment industry employee and decided to suspend shooting for all TV serials, web series, motion pictures and other forms of entertainment based projects from 19th March to 31st March 2020.

Coronavirus outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization which has been taken in high regards by the governments across the globe, and now the Indian entertainment industry has taken a substantial step towards preventing the COVID-19 virus spread by suspending any principle photography for any entertainment-based project from 19th March to 31st march 2020 which was announced via a press release put out by Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association, the following decision was taken after an emergency meeting on Sunday 15th March 2020.

The press release put out by Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association reads that it has been decided upon unanimously in a joint meeting of IMPPA, WIPFA, IFTPC, IFTDA and FWICE held on 15-3-2020 that all forms of shooting for any entertainment format will remain suspended from 19 March to 31st March on account of health advisory put out by the government of India declaring Coronavirus outbreak a medical emergency.

The decision is taken to support the government of India to curb the Coronavirus spread in the nation and all the entertainment units are advised to strictly follow preventive measures until 19th march 2020.

This decision of the IMPPA and its reasoning was further expanded upon by the IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit who said that decision was taken after long a meeting with all the national, as well as regional bodies, unanimously agreeing upon the decision, while also saying that the three-days window prior to the suspension of shooting is given so that the producers can sort out their programming and summon their units from wherever they are shooting in the nation or even outside its borders.

In India, the toll of Coronavirus affected has raised to 110 which still is much less yet the government is working vigorously towards making sure that the Virus is restricted to limited individuals prompting the closure Gyms, Clubs and weekly Baazars and other till 31st March in the capital city of Delhi while similar measures are adopted by states pan India.

