Coronavirus outbreak: Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor, who is known for her talent in Bollywood, became the first celebrity to be tested positive for coronavirus some three weeks ago. The singer was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow and was undergoing coronavirus treatment. Recently, reports revealed that the singer has been discharged from the hospital after finally been tested negative in her sixth test.

As per the reports, the fifth test was taken on Saturday. The doctors decided to discharge her only when she tested back to back two negative tests. Today morning when the doctors tested her for the sixth time, she again tested negative which was a ray of hope. Though the singer as well her family, who were in major stress, are now relived but the problem has still not come to an end.

Talking about the legal aspects, a total of three FIR’s have been filed against the singer under sections 270, 269 and 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Lucknow. The FIR has been filed by Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow for her not practicing social distancing even after getting the symptoms of COVID-19.

When the reports of Kanika Kapoor being COVID-19 positive came, Kanika Kapoor also gave her statement that she was properly checked at the airport before coming home. She revealed that after 10 days she developed the symptoms in her deleted Instagram post. After Kanika Kapoor recently Shaza Morani, the daughter of producer Karim Morani also tested positive and has been taken to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

