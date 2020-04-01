Coronavirus outbreak: Though, the entire country is suffering from coronavirus pandemic and every person is advised to stay at home, Doordarshan has made it simpler by entertaining the audience by bringing back all the legendary shows. Yes, you guessed it right, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan followed by Byomkesh Bakshi along with Shah Rukh Khan’s most loved show Circus are back to take the audience back to the golden era of Television. Not just this, there were also announcements that BR Chopra’s Mahabharat will also be back of Doordarshan.

The only idea of re-telecasting all these epic shows is to entertain the people sitting at homes and further let the recent generation know the kind of content which the 90’s people used to love on Television. From drama added by special sound effects, strong dialogue deliveries to simplicity, these shows will no doubt recall memories.

Now, as per the recent development after taking the audience back to the golden era by re-running the shows on television, Pen Studios has decided to upload all the episodes of Mahabharat on YouTube under their channel Pen Bhakti, which is again good news. To those who don’t know Mahabharat featured some of the amazing actors like Pankaj Dheer in the role of Karna, Arjun as Arjun, Puneet Issar as Duryodhan, Nitish Bhardwaj as Krishna, Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma and Gajendra Chauhan as Yudhisthir.

Not just this, there are also reports that Mukesh Khanna starrer Shaktimaan will also be back on Doordarshan television. Recently, in a tweet, Mukesh Gupta revealed that the audience can watch Shaktimaan daily at 8 pm on Doordarshan.

