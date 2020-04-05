Coronavirus outbreak: After shooting has been put on hold for a while, makers and channels decided to re-run their highest TRP gaining shows as TV viewership rate has recorded a spike of 42 per cent within a week!

Coronavirus outbreak: As 21-day lockdown has had been imposed in the nation, show makers and channels are deciding to re-run their highest TRP gaining shows, as a high viewership rate has recorded a spike of 42 percent, according to BARC, Nielsen’s report.

Shows like Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Aahat, and CID among others will make a comeback on public demand. This is the right time to gain the TRP as the major viewership is coming from urban and megacities. The decision has been taken after Ramanand Sagar’s popular TV show, Ramayana gain 51 million viewership, just in a week.

Timings and details of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, CID, and Aahat

Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush to aired on April 4 between 5 pm – 6 pm on Color’s TV, whereas audience can once again watch Crime Investigation show, featuring Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Senior Inspector Abhijeet, Dayanand Shetty as Senior Inspector Daya and Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Freddy from April 6, at 10 am. While, horror show, Aahat at 12 am. Both the show will be aired on Sony TV and will entertain the viewers from Monday to Friday.

Here’s the BARC, Nielsen’s report:

Howbeit, Sab TV is one and the only channel which hasn’t been affected, as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still counted as the most-watched show despite running its recorded shows.

Amid coronavirus virus outbreak, shooting in the entertainment industry has been suspended for a while, so, shows with a back up of fresh episode is leading currently in TRP numbers.

The reason, behind the growing viewership, is that TV is the only source of entertainment. News channels are the top gainers in the TRP game, as newspaper sale has slumped due to rumours, of coronavirus spread with it.

