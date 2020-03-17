Coronavirus Outbreak: In a viral video, Rashami Desai is seen getting tested by the lab officials on the sets of Naagin 4. Watch here–

Coronavirus Outbreak: It seems that not just the citizens, the celebrities of Bollywood have also become very cautious about everyone’s health amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country. While the government is taking precautions to spread awareness, it is also making sure to avoid panic and is setting up screening tests by the lab officials in various public places.

Recently, Television actor Rashami Desai, who was lastly seen in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13, was also seen getting screened at the sets of her show Naagin. In the video, which is getting viral on the Internet, Rashami Desai is seen getting tested by lab officials dressed in beautiful red saree with golden detailing.

Out of all this, one thing which gets noticed is Rashami Desai’s reaction. After completing the screening session, Rashami Desai is seen asking the officials, whether the results are normal, later the official is seen saying yes and she is also seen winking at the camera after the test.

Watch Rashami Desai’s video here–

Not just this, Rashami Desai’s fans also appreciated her for her calmness and also complimented her for her looks. Not just this, recently Rashami Desai also shot a video where she is seen giving her piece of advice amid Coronavirus to her fans.

Watch Rashami Desai’s advice on Coronavirus–

On the work front, Rashami Desai is currently busy shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 4 in the role of Shalakha Dev Parikh. Overall, it will be quite impressive to see Rashami Desai on the big screens after so long.

