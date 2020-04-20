Team Sanjivini has shared a beautiful message and their regards to all health workers during this pandemic. Dr Ishani, Dr Sid and others have recorded a sweet note where they made us realized the values of doctors and said that we all must thank them.

Team Sanjivini has shared a beautiful message and their regards to all health workers during this pandemic. Dr Ishani, Dr Sid and others have recorded a sweet note where they made us realized the values of doctors and said that we all must thank them. Sanjivini doctors thanked the real heroes, they said that while you might be sleeping they are at work, while you kept at homes to stay safe they have been kept at hospitals near the dangerous virus. They have been out if the house for long to save others.

They might haven’t met the family because of the risk. When you all spend your weekend at the party they spend it in operation theatres. When you might go out of the house for no reason then you might be increasing the risks of their lives as well. Sanjivini doctors thanked the corona warriors and asked if everyone thanked them or not. Dr Ishani wrote, Thank you to the doctors from the doctors of Sanjivini.

She asked if others have shared their gratitude or not. Sanjivini has been one of the most popular shows of the star which was based on doctors. The show also got its season 2 in the recent days the makers called off the season 2 as well. But it has given a strong impression on our lives. Dr Juhi and Dr Shashank’s life has been an interesting story for all of us and it was a big thing when we got to see them after years.

Team Sanjvini took a must needed step during this pandemic to motivate the health workers. Sanjivini has been one of the extensively watched shows. The love story of Dr Juhi and Dr Shashank finally took place come to an end via a happy note. And this emerged by the end of the show too.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App