Coronavirus outbreak: Television actors Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are currently enjoying their time at home in the coronavirus outbreak. Recently, Vivek Dahiya shared a picture of Divyanka Tripathi's homemade ice-cream. Take a look—

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai and Delhi and observing the increasing number of cases, people are advised to stay at home and to distance themselves from social gatherings. From weddings, pubs to shoots and religious gatherings, everything has been shut till March 31 as per the government norms. But it seems staying at home is eventually helping celebrities to spend some time alone at home without any shoot pressure.

Among all the stars, Divyanka Tripathi is the one who is utilizing this time to the fullest with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The hottie last night made homemade ice-cream for Vivek to bust his mid-night cravings. Sharing a picture of Divyanka’s ice-cream, Vivek praised his wife and also shared the flavors of the ice-cream- Peanut, almond milk, chocolate chunks, and banana.

Not just Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi, several other TV actors are enjoying their time at home and are spending time with their family members to avoid contact with infected people and avoid Coronavirus.

To those who don’t know, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association has announced that the shoot of all the films, daily soaps, advertisements, and web shows have been stopped and will continue after March 31. Further, the producers are also making sure that their team members are also safe and regular screening sessions are also being held at some sets.

Moreover, Rashami Desai, was also screened at Naagin 4 sets and lab officials were seen checking her for coronavirus.

