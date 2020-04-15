Coronavirus outbreak: In the time coronavirus, actor Kartik Aaryan conducted a must-watch session with Dr. Meemansa Buch from Ahmedabad, where she gives the answer to all the questions which are surfacing online related to COVID-19.

Coronavirus outbreak: By looking at the current situation, actor Kartik Aaryan came up with a creative idea yet engaging idea where he arranged a question-answer round related to the COVID-19 with a doctor who is treating patients in Ahmedabad. The session name was Koki Poochega joined by Dr. Meemansa Buch, on a daily basis she handles 50 to 60 COVID-19 patients.

In the session, the actor asked crucial questions like, the lockdown was imposed nationwide is the right decision to which Dr said, yes it is. Another question was on hydroxychloroquine tablets that some are popping up without medical prescriptions, to which Dr said, it should not be consumed, strict guidelines have been laid out by the Indian Council of Medical Research for its use, it’s not a magic drug.

The third question was on the vaccine development process, all the laboratories are trying their best for it. Another question, what are the major symptoms of the virus– Dr said, fever, breathlessness, dry cough. Further, asking some myth vs facts which are as follows, the virus does not spread in hot whether- False Dr replied. Consumption of alcohol will kill the virus- False answered Dr.

Other questions where there is no medicine yet to prevent it- True! Practicing social distancing is the effective measures to combat the spread- True, Kids don’t catch the disease- False, gargling with beach can be effective- False, Dr answered to the questions.

Check the post here:

In the video, the actor also condemned the attacks on front line workers and said, there is no other plan to save the country, be home and stay safe. Indeed, that’s a must-watch session as it clarifies all the questions which make people muddle head.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App