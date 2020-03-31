Coronavirus outbreak: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan who appears in the role of Kartik Goenka is reportedly shooting for the show amidst the lockdown. Read the details here—

Coronavirus outbreak: The entire country is currently under a pause button due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Since the time, the government has imposed a complete lockdown for up to 21 days, the people are advised to stay at home to break the transmission of the virus. Each day the number of positive cases is increasing with the fear amongst the people. Not just this public but the celebrities are also making sure to abide by the rules given by the government and Modi.

Since last 10 days, the entire entertainment industry is shut and there is no shooting taking place of any Television show, web films, Bollywood films or award functions. However, there are reports that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan is still shooting amid this 21 days of lockdown. As per a report, due to his professional behavior, Mohsin Khan’s brother is shooting small bits at home and will be sending it to the makers for the smooth running of the show.

Reports reveal that the makers of the show are trying best to come up with fresh episodes to take forward the story of Kartik and Naira and to entertain the audience. As per the current track, while the family is busy celebrating Dadi’s birthday, Kartik receives a phone call from his private investigator that they have found his daughter Kaira.

Also Read: Hina Khan opens up about coronavirus lockdown, precautions taken at home and her future projects

Hearing the news, Kartik gets excited and replies them that he is coming. Further, there were also reports that the show will be taking a biggest leap to make it more interesting which will introduce the new generation. Post to which, the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi denied to the reports saying that even his creative team is not aware of such a development.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App