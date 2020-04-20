Coronavirus pandemic: Globally health crisis has been witnessed due to deadly and invisible virus, COVID-19. Actor Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan urge COVID-19 survivors to donate blood as it can boost other patients' immunity too.

Coronavirus pandemic: Its grave dead concern on how to save the world from the COVID-19 crisis as health and economy both are equally raptured by the deadly virus. On one hand, the Government is taking every preventive measure to mitigate the spread of the virus by imposing lockdown, however, it can only plateau the infection cycle for a while, only the vaccine can curb the disease to spread or any antidote to increasing the immunity of humans. Meanwhile,

Actor Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan appealed to all those who have survived the virus, asked publically to donate blood in the fight against the virus. Devgn wrote: All are Corona warriors who have now been fully recovered from COVID, they now need their army of warriors to beats the invisible enemy. The survivor’s blood contains bullets that can kill the virus. Kindly donate blood, so that others can also recover.

While, Roshan took to twitter and wrote: Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital commenced a mission where they need the support of COVID-19 survivor, anyone one who has surpassed their 14 days isolation after discharged from hospital, then their blood contains such immunity booster cells that can kill the virus. So, kindly join the initiative and donate blood so that others can survive too. The actor shared the doctor’s details with the phone number and Gmail.

Check the post here:

If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2020

According to US’s Food and Drug Administration reports, Convalescent plasma is the component found in the blood of survivor who has recovered from the infection, when a person overcomes illness body develops life antibodies which mean protective blood proteins which can help other patients to recover, according to FDA reports, howbeit only eligible blood donors may donate their plasma.

Check Hrithik Roshan’s tweet here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App