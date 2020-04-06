Coronavirus pandemic: Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan takes an initiative to provide monthly ration to 1 lakh daily wage workers, as they are the ones who are suffering due to shooting in Bollywood has been put on hold for a while, amid coronavirus outbreak, The decision was supported by Sony Pictures Networks and Kalyan Jewellers.

Coronavirus pandemic: After Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, now megastar Amitabh Bachchan came forward to help the daily wage workers who do all the odd jobs on sets. Mr Bachchan announced to provide monthly ration to 1 lakh breadwinners, the initiative has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers.

According to a statement released by Sony Pictures Networks states that due to the unprecedented situation of COVID- 19 pandemic, Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers join the initiative taken by Mr Bachchan, where they will provide monthly ration to 1 lakh daily wage worker family.

A digitally developed barcode will be given to all the workers from the All India Film Employees Confederation (AIFEC). The coupon will be of those hypermarkets and grocery stores in India who have tied up with the initiative, it reads.

Managing director and CEO of Sony Sony Pictures Networks India, NP Singh said, they decided to help the breadwinners of the industry as they are the ones whose life has been severely affected with the lockdown. Keeping in mind, SPN joined the initiative and ensures that more and more families will be benefitted with this, at least 50,000 workers can get ration for a month.

A unique visual experience awaits you. Something that is being attempted for the very first time. To know more, tune-in to SONY Pictures Networks channels, on Monday, 6th April, at 9 PM @SrBachchan @priyankachopra @aliaa08 @Mohanlal @sonalikulkarni @prosenjitbumba @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/aDbZMmD4z1 — sonytv (@SonyTV) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Mr Bachchan and other prominent celebs like Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, and Diljit Dosanjh were part of a short film, which spread the awareness of COVID-19 and how much social distancing is important.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App