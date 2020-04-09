Coronavirus pandemic: Cricketer Ishant Sharma is giving fitness goals through his latest video, where he can be seen doing the intense strength-building workout. He also donated to PM CARE Fund and urged his fans to do their part

Coronavirus pandemic: Need fitness inspiration during quarantine? Cricketer Ishant Sharma will help you to stay fit during self-isolation. Need not to feel depressed about the situation rather focus to build your self as a better and healthier person. Recently, Ishant shared a video on his Instagram handle, where he can be seen doing some serious workout, with complete dedication.

Ishant captioned the video which reads, quarantine pump alive, work out during lockdown is not that bad, as staying fit in this time is a must. Earlier also, Ishant shared the video doing strength-building workout–quadriceps, Hamstrings, workout. Watch the video here and inspire yourself within.

Through his Instagram post, cricketer also urged his fans to stay indoors and safe as this is the only way to combat the spread of the virus. He even participated in 9Baje 9 Pm initiative taken by PM Narendra Modi and contributed to PM CARES Fund.

Check the post here:

Ishant shared the screenshot of the receipt and captioned it, due to COVID-19 spread has a catastrophic effect on our country, he is humbled to contribute to the PM CARE Fund. All of us are standing together and will fight against coronavirus. He did his part and request the same from all. Small donations will bring big difference.

Check the post here:

Talking about the current scenario, the numbers of positive cases are proliferating, to curb the spread of the virus, the Government is taking all the measures, so lockdown is a part of it, experts believe that within 21 days the spread cycle can break, and things might bode well for our country. The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 5734, while the death toll at 166, according to the Health Ministry website.

