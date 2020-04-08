Coronavirus pandemic: LoveYatri actor Ayush Sharma speaks about his quarantine period and revealed what his son Ahil Sharma, in his tender age thinks about the situation as his 4th birthday was celebrated without cake and toys, amid coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus pandemic: LoveYatri actor, Aayush Sharma in conversation to a leading website, talked about his quarantine and what his sons Ahil Sharma thinks about COVID-19. The actor said though he is too young to understand the depth of the situation, he always questions him about the disease.

Ayush said, one-day Ahil came up to him and adorably asked him, that what kind of disease is this paa which he can’t see, his little star was confused as his birthday was celebrated without cake and toys on March 30, amid lockdown. However, whole family planned a get-together where Arpita’s and his family members were present.

The actor further added, they are following every precaution and teaching Ahil some sanitization habits, we make sure he doesn’t touch random things placed on the ground. Indeed he is too young to understand the seriousness of the matter, but he knows something is not right.

Asking about his family quarantine, the actor said, god has gifted this moment to them, so that we can stay will our family. We got more time now to focus on Ahil, we all play indoor games, chit chat, cooks food together.

As the COVID-19 rips through a stunned global population, The government is trying every possible way to curb the spread of the coronavirus. India officially has now entered into the third phase of the spreading cycle, where the community will occur. Meanwhile, Bollywood united in the fight against the virus.

