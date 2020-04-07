Coronavirus pandemic: Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau recently took part in various initiatives to support the government and also conducted a sanitation drive in Khar. Watch video

Coronavirus Pandemic: This won’t be wrong to say that not just the government but some influencers are also coming forward to follow the government rules and help the needy people. Though the main idea is to practice social distancing, the government is also taking care of proper sanitation drives in many red alert areas. Recently, Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau, who is known for raising out his opinions on his enemies on YouTube, recently conducted a sanitation drive in his area Khar Danda in Mumbai.

Not just this, from distributing masks to organizing proper kitchen communities for the people of slums, Hindustani Bhau is actively taking part in all such initiatives and is making sure that the needy people get all the facilities and stay safe. Talking about his journey inside Salman Khan’s house, the YouTuber had a fun time as he entered as a wild card contestant inside the house along with Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Zariwala, Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh.

During the show, he had a great bond with Himanshi Khurana and Shefali Zariwala whom he considered as sisters and was also seen engaging in a war of words with Sidharth Shukla. With his comic timing, Hindustani Bhau won millions of hearts and was also fond of Salman Khan

Talking about the country’s scenario, the total number of coronavirus cases have now crossed 4000 with more than 110 deaths. Day by day, the cases are increasing along with the fear in the minds of the people. Though the government has put a lockdown, many are not following the rules which has now become a major concern.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nCa__dCAQg

