Coronavirus pandemic: Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer Angrezi Medium is all set to release on Disney Plus on Hotstar VIP. Read the details here—

Coronavirus pandemic: After entertaining the audience with comedy-drama film Hindi Medium, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is all set to take the audience on a laughter ride with his latest release Angrezi Medium. Though the film released on March 13, its run at the box office was cut short as the lockdown was imposed due to coronavirus pandemic and the cinema halls were shut.

Recently, Irrfan Khan announced on Twitter about his film Angrezi Medium releasing again this time online. Irrfan Khan revealed that the audience can watch the father and daughter relationship on the newly launched streaming platform Disney Plus on Hotstar VIP. The film features Irrfan Khan and Television actress Radhika Madan in leads.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the comedy-drama also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Dimple Kapadia in supporting roles. Talking about the first-day collection, the film earned Rs 4,03 crore on opening day and wrapped up with Rs 9 crore. This won’t be wrong to say that its business suffered drastically due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Not just Angrezi Medium, but Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3’s business also got affected as the film released on March 6. Though the film earned Rs 17.50 crore on opening day, the lockdown later affected the second-week collection of the film.

The director of the film also revealed that he wants to take the franchise forward by also making Chinese Medium but all this depends on Irrfan Khan. He added that when Hindi Medium released in China, it was a great success. He said that soon Angrezi Medium will too follow the same path after the lockdown gets over.

