Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor shares another post informing fans that she is not in ICU. Take a look—

Coronavirus pandemic: This won’t be wrong to say that coronavirus has affected the entire country both physically and mentally. With the increasing number of cases and the spread of the virus, the outbreak has developed a fear in the minds of the public. Recently, Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor, who was recently admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) and is getting treated for COVID-19, recently shared a post on Instagram.

The singer shared a heartfelt note where she expressed herself that she misses family and kids and can’t wait to meet them. She then informed her fans that she is now fine and she is not in ICU currently. She further expressed herself that she hopes that her next test comes negative. Since the time, Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive, she is kept in an isolation ward and is not allowed to meet anyone.

Moreover, the singer was also bashed for her irresponsible behavior of not getting herself tested despite having certain symptoms of COVID-19. The singer has been accused of attending parties and her negligence and has been charged under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of IPC.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee defends Sidharth Shukla amid war of words with Sidnaaz fans

Meanwhile, Kanika Kapoor’s family is also worried about her health as the singer is not responding to her treatments and they can’t even airlift her for better treatment due to lockdown. Her family members are also praying that her next test comes negative.

Currently, the government has announced a complete lockdown for 21 days as per PM Modi’s guidelines and is advised to stay at homes and not to come out.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App