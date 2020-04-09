Coronavirus pandemic: Actor Salman Khan and his team recently developed a video, VAASTAV-2, which holds a strong message of social distancing and how one can protect his family by staying home. Watch video here

Coronavirus pandemic: Actor Salman Khan is playing an active role in spreading the awareness related to novel coronavirus. After donating to the PM CARES Fund, and pledged to support 25,000 daily wage workers by depositing funds into their bank accounts. Now, Salman shared an informative video on COVID-19, title, VAASTAV-2.

The video explains the importance of staying home, featuring director Mahesh Manjrekar with daughter Saiee Manjrekar. In the video, Saiee was seen mourning on someone’s death, while a woman was sitting on a sofa with her young daughter. The video rolls back to the past, where Mahesh was essaying the role of an alcoholic, who debarked from his house to buy more alcohol, in the midst of coronavirus pandemic.

Cut to the scene, next day he was again drinking but now continuously coughing, his family gets worried, back to present, Saiee was crying over his father’s death, women who were sitting started coughing, unfortunately, all 3 women were also infected due to someone else’s mistake and carelessness.

Check the post here:

The video gives a strong message that in the current situation, some pleasures can wait, as COVID-19 is reality, so don’t let that come inside your homes. It’s high time we should protect our family and stay indoors. The highlight of the video was, there were no dialogues, every emotion was conveyed through expressions. Earlier, also Salman shared a video where he urged his fans not to show bravery at this point, rather stay home as he is also scared of Coronvairus pandemic.

Check the post here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App