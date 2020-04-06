Coronavirus pandemic: Chennai Express Karim Morani's daughter, Shaza Morani who arrived in India just after a 21 day lockdown has tested positive for Coronavirus, reports said. A close source revealed that she has been admitted at Nanavati hospital, Mumbai.

Coronavirus pandemic: Shaza Morani, the daughter of ace producer Karim Morani has been tested positive for COVID-19, reports said. A source close to her revealed that Shaza has been hospitalized to the Nanavati hospital, in the coronavirus ward at Mumbai.

According to the report, Karim confirmed the news and said, yes it’s true. Currently, she is under doctors’ observation. Other family members were also be screened for the symptoms. The report also concluded that just before the 21-day lockdown was announced in India, she came back from Australia.

After Kanika Kapoor, this is the second positive tested case that came from Bollywood. Meanwhile, Kanika finally tested negative in her latest COVID-19 test. Her treatment was done in Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow. She was taken care of well, as a gluten-free diet was given to her. Howbeit, she won’t be discharged from the hospital as some more test has to be done.

On the professional front, Karim Morani, he has produced some of the big-budget films of Bollywood like Chennai Express and Ra.One. While, in 2014 he was an associated producer in Farah Khan’s film Happy New Year, while co-producer in Sharukh Khan’s Dilwale.

Talking about the growing COVID-19 cases in India, it has now crossed 4000 mark with 500 fresh cases that have been recorded. By looking at the situation, PM Narendra Modi asked the citizens to participate in 9 Baje 9Minute sessions which symbolizes the ray of hope in the darkness. The whole nation participated in this activity with full enthusiasm.

