Coronavirus Pandemic: Where the nation is facing potential COVID-19 crisis, Twitterati, on the other hand, are busy mocking and intentionally pointing out fingers on the Bollywood celebs for not contributing to the PM CARES Fund. Sonakshi Sinha shuts down trolls with a savage reply. Check the post here

Coronavirus Pandemic: Earlier this week various prominent personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda, Raj Kumar Rao, T- Series owner Bhushan Kumar and many from the film fraternity came forward to save the nation by donating to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).

Each one is trying their best to inform and help the nation in every possible way, however, unnecessary criticism is also the part of every good deed. Recently Dabangg 3 actress Sonakshi Sinha mercilessly trolled on twitter, questioning her contribution to the fund.

However, she gave an epic reply to those who pointed out fingers at her without knowing a bit. Sinha tweeted and wrote: Minutes of silence for those who think that just it was not announced publicly, the donation was not made. Has anyone heard the phrase, be discreet with your kindness (Neki Kar Dariya Mein Daal)? Some people do follow it. Now keep mum and utilise your time to do some actual good. Now that’s a savage answer!

Check the post here:

Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn't announced,contributions weren't made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference)😊 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Sinha is also spreading awareness related to COVID-19 and urged its fans to stay indoor and safe. In her recent post, she wrote: Stay home people as this is the only way we can beat the novel coronavirus. Join Earth Hour 2020 session where we all will save energy and give back to mother earth.

Check the post here:

Talking about the current scenario of India, positive cases rose to 1,637 while the death toll jumped to 38. Whereas, globally over 8,00,000 people have been infected with this virus pandemic, while the death toll is rising to 42,000.

