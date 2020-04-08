Coronavirus case: Chennai Express producer Karim Morani found corona positive. His daughter Shaza and Zoa Morani are also infected and currently, they are under medical observation. Kaim's brother Aly confirmed the news.

Coronavirus case: After Zoa and Shaza Morani, father Karim Morani has been found positive. In conversation with a media house, Karim’s brother Aly Morani said, yes! It’s true Karim has been tested positive and currently admitted to Nanavati hospital, Mumbai. His other family members including his wife were tested negative, but they are under home quarantine, following the medical official guidelines.

Earlier, a source close to Moran’s told PTI, that after Zoa’s result came positive, she was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Whereas, Shaza is under medical observation at Nanavati hospital.

Source further revealed that in mid-march Zoa just came from Rajasthan, at that time no symptoms were shown. Howbeit Shaza had common flu, running nose and sputum, after 4 days they both went for a check-up, where Shaza came positive while strangely Zoa’s found negative. After a few days, she again went for a check where she was found infected. Currently, all family members are on house arrest.

Karim Morani has produced various high budget films like Dum, Happy New Year, Ra. One, Chennai Express and Dilwale. Meanwhile, talking about other infected cases in Bollywood then singer Kanika Kapoor and actor Purab Kohli have had been found positive.

Kanika is now out of danger is on 14 days home quarantine. Just after her quarantine days end! Lucknow police will interrogate her as three FIR’s has been lodged against her under IPC Section 269, 270 and 188.



Maharastra is the first hit state of COVID-19 as more than 1000 cases have been found them. In India the number of infected cases is multiplying rapidly, the total number is 5,274, death tolled at 149 while 411 recovered.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App