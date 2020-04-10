Coronavirus: Reports revealed that Producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani has been tested negative in her second test. Read the details here—

Coronavirus: After Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor being COVID-19 positive, it was Producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani who was tested positive for coronavirus. Reports reveal that Shaza Morani had a travel history to Sri Lanka and after returning home she developed COVID-19 symptoms. Now, as per the recent reports, Shaza Morani has resulted negative in her second test for coronavirus.

Though there is no update on whether she will be sent back home from the hospital, reports reveal that Shaza Morani will again be tested tomorrow morning and post to which, the doctors will make a decision whether she will get discharged or not. Some hours back, there were also reports that Karim’s elder daughter Zoa Morani has also been tested positive of COVID-19 and is admitted to Dhirubhai Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Further, there are also reports that the entire Morani family has been quarantine in their Juhu apartment so that no other person can come in contact with the family members. While giving an interview to a media portal, Zoya revealed that she was the one showing COVID-19 symptoms and this can also be a reason her sister also tested positive.

Not just this, Zoya also shared an Instagram post revealing all her symptoms and the details about her treatment. She added that currently, hot water and Pranayam is helping her a lot to cope up with the virus. She also revealed that the entire medical unit and all the doctors are very friendly and are taking a lot of care of her.

