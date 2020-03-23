Coronavirus: Richa Chadda was seen with boyfriend Ali Fazal at video chat. Here is how Bollywood celebrities are spending time in isolation. The couple is so adorable, have a look at this.

Richa Chadda was seen with boyfriend Ali Fazal at video chat where Richa Chadda explained that how much she is missing her boyfriend. Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal are going to tie a knot in April but there are reports that the wedding has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus. Richa Chadda who is always been in headlines for her extensive support to the Government of India and also in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She took all major precautions to fight with coronavirus, she has self- Quarantine herself and fight with the novel coronavirus. Richa Chadda has been seen in conversation with her boyfriend Ali Fazal at a video chat where they both were discussing their usual things like couples. The lovebirds shared their daily routine. Richa Chadha said that it feels like she has not seen Ali for a longer time and Ali said the same.

They have been seen taking care of each other on video calls because of the lockdown. Ali Fazal was asking Richa if she had taken her vitamins and other medicines. Also, Richa told him about the daily routine, food, diet. She asked him to be her quarantine and partner. The couple faced the boring days like us but they have somewhere found the reason to stay cheered up and to motivate others.

Earlier actors like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor have shared the videos in which they have been talking to the family members on a video call in this self-quarantine time.

