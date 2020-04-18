Coronavirus: In the quarantine period, actor Sanjay Dutt is badly missing his wife, Maanayata Dutt and kids as they are stuck in Dubai when the lockdown was imposed. In the latest interview, the actor also says, isolation period has taught him about the fragility of life.

Coronavirus: By looking at the current scenario of rapidly spreading coronavirus, the nationwide lockdown has now been extended to May 3, 2020, by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People who are strictly confined to their homes are now spending much time with their families. For some its an eye-opener towards life of not taking things for granted, and that’s what actor Sanjay Dutt talked about in his recent interview with a leading website.

The actor said, earlier also he has spent similar lockdown time in jail, the only thing was the same is that he misses his family, then and now as they mean everything to him. Thanks to technology, they can virtually connect with each other, yet he badly missing them.

This lockdown period has taught him a lot about the fragility of life, and the value of near dear ones. Those moments which they have had spend together, and the blessing from them are never to be taken for granted, the actor said.

Asking about his self-isolation period and a gap taken from acting, to which he replied, as an artist its a physical and mental job, quarantine period has given the chance to reenergize his body mentally and physically, and preparing for the next role. He further explained, to play a role it’s time taking as he earlier performed complex characters. Talking about Maanayata and kids, he said when the lockdown was announced unfortunately they were in Dubia, and yes missing them badly.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App