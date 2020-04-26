Coronavirus: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh wishes Ramzan Mubarak to all his fans with an appeal to all the Muslim brother, of not stepping out from the house and pray at homes.

Coronavirus: Ramadan month has begun and Bollywood celebs like Hina Khan, Guahar Khan, Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim have shared a glimpse of their Sehri. Now, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh shared an adorable photo with her niece which is simply unmissable!

Along with a photo, the actor also requested to all the Muslim brother to not to step outside from homes, instead pray at home and help the less fortunate. Even other actors from the film fraternity urged their fans to follow government directives and pray at homes.

In the photo, the actor was twining with his niece by wearing a Superman T-shirt, where Shaheer completed his look with yellow pants. The photo got more then 2 lakh likes with thousands of lovable comments. A user wrote: Ramzan Mubarak to all, while another user wrote: Yes, all are praying at homes.

Check the post:

Talking about the actor’s bit in the time of the novel coronavirus crisis, then from day 1 when the news of COVID-19 outbreak in India, he played a key role in spreading awareness related to the contagious virus and appealed to people to maintain hygiene while going out, before lockdown.

Shaheer also sets a perfect example, on how to utilise the quarantine period to the fullest by sharing photos and videos related to his daily schedule. On the professional front, the actor is basking in success as his serial, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gaining high TRP and his role as Abir Rajvansh is also garnering love across the nation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App