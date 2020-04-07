Coronavirus: Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul reveal they are not stressed about delivery amid the lockdown and the outbreak of coronavirus. Read here—

Coronavirus: Though, the entire country is not in a good time due to coronavirus outbreak, Tripling actor Sumeet Vyas is currently enjoying the best phase of his life along with his wife Ekta Kaul as the couple is expecting their first baby. A few days back, the duo announced the good news with an adorable picture of Sumeet Vyas holding his wife’s baby bump.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Sumeet Vyas revealed that it was Ekta’s decision to take this step and he is there with her always. Further, revealing concerns over the outbreak in the country, he said that he is an optimist and believes that this time shall also pass away. Further, Ekta also revealed that she is trying to be positive by reading books, watching movies and meditation and after doing all this, she doesn’t get time.

Further, Sumeet also revealed that their aunt is a gynaecologist so they are not taking any tension about medical care. He added that Ekta’s last checkup was in February end and the next is in April’s end. He added that all the things related to delivery will be handled by his aunt in her hospital but if the current situation doesn’t improve they might follow an alternate plan.

On the work front, Sumeet Vyas is no doubt an OTT platform star as his phenomenal acting with perfect timing and his innocence makes his fans go gaga with his performances in Permanent Roommates, Tripling and Verdict. Further, he has also appeared in films like Veere Di Wedding, High Jack and Made in China.

