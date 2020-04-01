Coronavirus: Television actor Surbhi Chandna revealed that it is her home workout which is keeping her sane during this lockdown. Watch the video here—

Coronavirus: This won’t be wrong to say that this 21 days of lockdown has not just affected the lives of the people physically but mentally as well. Not just the public but all the shoot work of films, Television shows, and web series has also been closed due to coronavirus lockdown. Following the guidelines given by the government, even the celebrities are also enjoying their time at home with their families amidst this outbreak.

It seems that Sanjivani actor Surbhi Chandna is also enjoying her time at home chilling with her family. Moreover, the hottie is also trying to keep herself engaged and sane by trying out different things at home. Recently, Surbhi shared a video where she has revealed that what is that one thing which is keeping her sane. Surbhi revealed that it is her home workout which is keeping her energetic.

Not just workout, earlier to this, Surbhi Chandna also shared several videos where she is seen doing different tasks like singing, cooking, workout and eating chole puri. Further, with the videos, Surbhi Chandna also urged her fans to share what are the things they are loving doing at home.

Watch Surbhi Chandna’s videos here—

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna last appeared in medical drama show Sanjivani with costars Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Namit Khanna, Gaurav Chopra, and Sayantani Ghosh. Further, she has also appeared in shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi which has made her grab eyeballs.

