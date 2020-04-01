Coronavirus: This won’t be wrong to say that this 21 days of lockdown has not just affected the lives of the people physically but mentally as well. Not just the public but all the shoot work of films, Television shows, and web series has also been closed due to coronavirus lockdown. Following the guidelines given by the government, even the celebrities are also enjoying their time at home with their families amidst this outbreak.
It seems that Sanjivani actor Surbhi Chandna is also enjoying her time at home chilling with her family. Moreover, the hottie is also trying to keep herself engaged and sane by trying out different things at home. Recently, Surbhi shared a video where she has revealed that what is that one thing which is keeping her sane. Surbhi revealed that it is her home workout which is keeping her energetic.
Not just workout, earlier to this, Surbhi Chandna also shared several videos where she is seen doing different tasks like singing, cooking, workout and eating chole puri. Further, with the videos, Surbhi Chandna also urged her fans to share what are the things they are loving doing at home.
@arjunbijlani Jun tujhe to main chodungi nahi .. Chole Poori Craving Happened then extra pounds happened then Workout will happen but for now let our #earth heal is what i strongly believe and find happiness in every second of whats coming our way.. hope and pray this calms down soon #weareinthistogether @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 @vikaaskalantri @priyankavikaaskalantri @mohitmalik1113 @additemalik batao AAJ KHANE MAIN KYA HAI Now going back to polishing my skills for my next role #hellobai and cannot forget immense respect for all the househelps all over 🙏 menu – chole poori- onions nimbu – gajar mirchi lasan ka achaar – meethi lassi – AUR LAG GAYI WAAT
On the work front, Surbhi Chandna last appeared in medical drama show Sanjivani with costars Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Namit Khanna, Gaurav Chopra, and Sayantani Ghosh. Further, she has also appeared in shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi which has made her grab eyeballs.
South -indian food is my Life and here shash is making my favourite on my request and i plan to surprise her .. help her while she makes those soft fluffy idlis from her home-made batter.. these times will always be special since i am doing something I haven’t in a very long time.. spending this beautiful moment with my amo @shashi_cp She’s usually struggling almost everyday making all my fav healthy food to ensure i am fed well at work or post shoot and now is the time to make it special for the fam #letsmakethemostofit #timewithfamily Shot by – my talented dadu @chandnacp
After cooking its time to SING 🎤 Koshish Ki Hai Shayad Aapko Accha Lage *runsss* Making the most of my time and what better way to utilise this waqt My heads been spinning over-reading and over- watching about what our world is facing this is the best way to relax the senses .. try you guys #humsafar #pause #staysafe #weareinthistogether
I don’t believe everythings come to such a standstill #gocorona #indiafightscorona #safetyfirst #weareinthistogether #smallsteps towards the big fight As Dr. Ishani in #sanjivani ofcourse i had the privilege to Dub my dialouges if i would go wrong under the surgical mask but NO retakes here