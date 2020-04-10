Coronavirus: To kill boredom, actor Varun Dhawan is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming show, Entertainer No. 1. In association with Flipkart, the show has been developed on a theme to spread positivity, amid lockdown.

Coronavirus: Amid lockdown, TV is the only source of entertainment for the people in quarantine, however, as the days are passing by in self-isolation, positivity levels are going down. The fear of coronavirus pandemic has gripped the nation, so Flipkart came up with a creative show, Entertainer No. 1. with an aim to spread positivity.

Actor Varun Dhawan is also part of this project, where he will be seen entertaining the audience to the fullest. In the show, the actor will encourage people to stay-at-home by doing engaging activities. Meanwhile, it will an open platform where commoners will get the opportunity to showcase their talent.

In an interview given to a web portal, Varun said, happy to be part of such exciting project. It’s a creative yet unique idea where people from sitting at home can stay in touch with others virtually by entertaining each other. Entertainer No. 1 has been developed with an aim to entertain the masses and to lighten up the mood. Looking forward to watching the best enjoyable content.

Varun further stated India has immense talent, with this platform people will get the chance to display their entertaining skills. Can’t wait to watch participants’ performance will be slated to hit the TV next week.

It will be App where participants will record their video upload it, a large library of songs and dialogues will be installed there. There is no age bar to use this app. To make it more engaging, every week, challenges will be thrown, who so will have the most entertaining video, he/she will be Flipkart’s biggest entertainer from Home and will get exciting prizes and vouchers.

