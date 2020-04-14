Coronavirus warriors: General Secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Ashok Dubey confirms that they have shared the bank account numbers to Khan's team.

Coronavirus warriors: As we all know actor Salman Khan has a heart of gold as in every need the man always stands with the nation. Earlier, the actor pledged to support 25,000 breadwinners of the film crew, so following up, his company’s CEO, Sameera Nambiar called the General Secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to move ahead with the process.

In conversation to a web portal, General Secretary of FWICE, Ashok Dubey stated, that Sameera spoked to him that Salman wanted to donate a sum of amount to the daily wage workers who are verified with FWICE.

Ashok further added, within 2 years, the actor gave more than Rs 1.5 crore to the federation to help the employees. As per the earlier announcement made by Khan, Ashok shared 19,000 account numbers of workers as well as to Yash Raj Films. Where YRF transferred Rs 5,000 in these accounts.

On the other hand, actors like Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Director Rohit Shetty, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and many have extended their helping hands towards their film crew unit. Some are feeding food while others are helping by donating with hard cash to them.

From Kapoors to Khans every one is supporting the government to save the nation. They are also creating awareness related to the deadly virus and appealing to their fans not to show bravery at this point of time rather protect your family by staying indoors. Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has had offered their 4 storey building for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

