Coronavirus warriors: According to PM Narendra Modi’s directives, each person should do their bit by giving back to society in the time of coronavirus crisis. Bollywood is playing the key role in supporting the nation by donating to PM CARES, Maharashtra CM’s fund, while others are feeding to needy people. After actor Sonu Sood, now Sanjay Dutt aka baba extended his helping hands towards 1,000 poor families, who are struggling to get food, amid lockdown.

Reports said, after looking at the catastrophe situation, he decided to sponsor the meals of 1,000 families. Our nation is facing a grave crisis, each one is coming forward to do their part in supporting the society, even by staying at home and practicing quarantine. With this act of feeding, he is fulfilling his responsibility, said Dutt.

Meanwhile, the actor is also motivating people to stay fit in the quarantine period. He shared a video on Twitter, where he can be seen running and doing light exercises, he captioned the video: In this time, staying fit is essential, eat well, keep exercising and stay fit.

Not just that, the actor has also gone ahead to help needy people by associating with Sawarkar Shelters, aim to cover the suburban area between Borivali to Bandra. In conversation to a leading website, the actor said, to bring the plan into execution Sawarkar Shelter homes is the backbone as they have done much work earlier, hope soon difficult phase pass away and normalcy restores.

