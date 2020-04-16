Coronavirus India Lockdown 2.0: Looking for fitness inspiration? Dil Se Dil Tak actor Rashami Desai is here to motivate you with her latest headstand photo, check the post here.

Coronavirus India Lockdown 2.0: During the quarantine period, maintaining fitness is the most important thing, as the body will be the only weapon to fight against coronavirus. Actress Rashmi Desai is fully utilizing her quarantine period by doing household chores and honing her cooking skills. Howbeit, she is also focusing on her health as her recent Instagram is proof of it.

The diva shared a photo doing Yogic Headstand and captioned the photo, glued to so many shows, and can’t resist watching Mental Hodd even whilst doing yoga. Thank you, Ekta Kapoor, for bringing up such entertaining shows.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor commented on the photo and wrote: got a new Nagin pose. Within no time fans showered love upon her and wrote loveable message. A user wrote: Great it a great approach towards life during this period. Another user wrote: Rashami Desai has a beautiful smile.

Check Rashami Desai’s post here:

The actress also shared her daily routine, as she kicks starts her moring by doing some exercise after that she prepares meal for the family. During this lockdown period, she also founds a new way to entertain herself and to her friends by sharing throwback photos from the sets.

Recently she shared a photograph with her best friend Ankita Lokhande. As we all know that both the girls’ share a close bond as just after Rahsami’s BB exit, Ankita gave a warm welcome to her. Through her post, Ankita also supported her during Rashami tenure.

Watch glimpse of Rashami Desai’s quarantine period:

