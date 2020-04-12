Coronavirus: While interacting with her childhood friend and actor Varun Dhawan, Zoa Morani revealed about her current condition and said that she is feeling better than before.

Coronavirus: Bhaag Johnny actor Zoa Morani, who is the daughter of producer Karim Morani, was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. For a couple of days, the actress has been under coronavirus treatment in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Though, earlier as well, Zoa Morani shared her experience on Instagram through a post about her doctors and her treatment in order to let people know about the virus, some hours back Zoa Morani was also seen on a live chat with her childhood friend Varun Dhawan on Instagram.

While narrating about the entire incident of being COVID-19 positive, Zoa also revealed the details about getting discharged and said that as she is improving each day and might get discharged in a day or two. Further, the hottie also revealed that coming to the hospital was her best decision as she is feeling great after being admitted. She added that her breathlessness stopped on the second day of getting hospitalized and she is now feeling better than she was feeling at home.

Further, Zoa also revealed about her daily schedule in the hospital and said that she begins her days doing exercises and Pranayam. She then added that she then sips her scrumptious chai and then spends her entire day watching movies and online shows.

Not just this, in the chat, Varun Dhawan also revealed that one of his relatives has also been tested positive in the US. He added that people do not take it seriously till the time it happens to your close ones. He further urged fans to take all the precautions and follow all the rules and regulations given by the government to be at home.

