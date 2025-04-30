The UK Foreign Office has warned several senior barristers, including Amal Clooney, that they could become targets of sanctions under Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Several prominent UK legal professionals, including renowned human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, have reportedly been cautioned about potential sanctions from the United States, possibly restricting their ability to travel to the country.

Amal, who lives in the US with her husband George Clooney and their twin children, could be directly affected if the measures are implemented.

UK Foreign Office Issues Advisory Over Trump-Era Executive Order

According to a report by the Financial Times on April 25, the UK Foreign Office has warned several senior barristers, including Amal Clooney, that they could become targets of sanctions under Donald Trump’s executive orders.

These warnings are tied to the lawyers’ involvement with the International Criminal Court (ICC), particularly in relation to ongoing investigations into the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Former US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in 2020 aimed at penalizing individuals associated with the ICC. This includes ICC staff, legal advisors, and even family members involved in actions perceived as being against US allies or interests.

The order cited “baseless” arrest warrants issued by the ICC and introduced visa restrictions and financial sanctions.

As per the executive order, consequences may include asset freezes, travel bans, and suspension of financial transactions for those linked to the ICC’s decisions.

Although the sanctions list currently names only ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, concerns are rising that other legal advisors, including Amal Clooney, could soon be added.

Amal Clooney’s Role and Background

Amal Clooney has a distinguished background in international human rights law. Born in Beirut in 1978 and raised in the UK after fleeing the Lebanese Civil War, she earned degrees from Oxford University and NYU School of Law.

She is licensed to practice in both the UK and the United States and joined the New York Bar in 2002.

She married Hollywood actor George Clooney in 2014, and the couple resides in the US with their children, Ella and Alexander.

Could Amal Clooney Be Barred from the US?

If Amal Clooney is added to the sanctions list under Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977, she could face a ban from entering the US, along with potential financial restrictions. This would significantly impact her family life and professional activities in the United States.

The ICC controversy stems from calls to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, which has provoked backlash from US leadership.

As of now, no official move has been made against Amal Clooney, but the warning has sparked global attention and concern. Her legal work on international accountability and justice continues to place her at the center of political tensions — a position that may have personal and professional consequences if the US decides to act on the advisory.